News for next week’s NXT

A match and two segments have been announced for next Tuesday’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode.

The feud between Cameron Grimes and Duke Hudson will continue on next week’s show as they will meet in the ring for a poker showdown.

This week’s NXT show saw Grimes defeat Ru Feng in singles action. After the match, Hudson confronted Grimes over Grimes getting over on him in last week’s “Duke Poker Room” segments. On this week’s show, Hudson ran Grimes down and called him a “stupid little hick” before issuing the challenge for next week. There’s no word on what the in-ring poker showdown will consist of.

Tony D’Angelo vs. Dexter Lumis has also been announced for next week.

D’Angelo vs. Lumis comes after D’Angelo called out Johnny Gargano and other NXT veterans in a recent promo. This week’s show saw D’Angelo give a dead fish to Indi Hartwell, and some cash money to Persia Pirotta, so that they can give the items to Lumis as a gift, and to warn him that he may be “sleeping with the fishes” soon.

WWE has also announced six-man tag team action for next week’s show with The Diamond Mine (The Creed Brothers, NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong) vs. Odyssey Jones, Ikemen Jiro and Kushida.

This week’s NXT 2.0 episode saw The Creed Brothers defeat Jiro and Kushida after a ringside assist by Strong. After the match, Jones hit the ring and fought off The Diamond Mine, and then the six-man match was made for next week. Strong and Jones have been feuding for a few weeks now with Strong defeating Jones on the October 15 edition of WWE 205 Live, and at NXT Halloween Havoc on October 26.

Stay tuned for more on next week’s NXT 2.0 episode. Below are a few related shots from this week’s show: