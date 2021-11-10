National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation partners with WWE

The National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation (NMOHMF) today announced an official multi-year partnership with WWE. As part of the partnership, WWE will help the Museum compellingly tell the heroic stories of the recipients of the nation’s highest award for valor in combat – the Medal of Honor – while supporting the overall mission to build a Museum in Arlington, TX, and a Monument in Washington, DC, in recognition of the values the Medal represents: courage and sacrifice, commitment and integrity, citizenship and patriotism.

The partnership kicks off today at the special WrestleMania On-Sale Party at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys. Medal of Honor recipient and NMOHMF board member Major General Pat Brady (ret.) will be honored by WWE at the event. In addition, for every WrestleMania souvenir ticket issued at the party, $1 will go to support NMOHMF. The partnership will also be featured on WWE programming, including during WWE’s Tribute to the Troops special airing this Sunday, November 14 on FOX, where WWE will spotlight legendary Medal of Honor recipient Woody Williams – the last living recipient from World War II – in partnership with NMOHMF.

“We are thrilled to partner with WWE and their incredible roster of talent. WWE has long been committed to our nation’s military veterans, and through this partnership with NMOHMF, will help unify the country around this important project aimed at giving all those who served the recognition they deserve,” said NMOHMF Chairman of the Board Charlotte Jones.

“On behalf of WWE, we are honored to partner with the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation and help shine a spotlight on these incredible heroes,” said WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon. “The museum will leave a lasting legacy not only in the Dallas and Arlington communities, but across the entire country.”