Lio Rush dedicates Dynamite debut to grandmother

Lio Rush has dedicated tonight’s AEW Dynamite debut to the memory of his late grandmother, who just passed away on Tuesday.

Tonight’s Full Gear go-home edition of AEW Dynamite will see Rush and Dante Martin take on Matt Sydal and Lee Moriarty. Rush took to Twitter last night and announced the passing of his grandmother from a heart attack.

“Just got some rough news that my grandmother has sadly passed from a heart attack. We talked about how she looked forward to seeing me wrestle on TV again. Tomorrow I’ll be making my @AEW debut without my grandmother. But i know she will still be watching. This is for you. [dove of peace emoji],” he wrote.

Rush previously competed in the Casino Battle Royale as the “Joker” at AEW Double Or Nothing back in May, but he later announced that he had signed with NJPW, despite receiving a contract offer from AEW. Rush then signed with AEW in late September. Rush and Martin vs. The Sydal Brothers was scheduled for AEW Rampage on October 29, but the match was nixed due to an injury to Mike Sydal.

Stay tuned for more. You can see Rush’s full tweet below: