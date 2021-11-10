11/10/21 AEW Dynamite Recap

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Indianapolis, Indiana.

—

Match #1 – Singles Match: Bryan Danielson vs. Rocky Romero (w/Orange Cassidy)

They shake hands to start and lock up. Danielson goes behind for a waist-lock, but Romero counters into a wrist-lock. Danielson counters back and takes Romero to the mat. Danielson applies his own wrist-lock, but Romero comes back and counters with another wrist-lock of his own. Danielson gets to his feet, but Romero sends him off the ropes. Danielson drops Romero with a shoulder tackle, but Romero comes back with a cross arm-breaker. Danielson makes it to the ropes, and then goes behind for a waist-lock. Danielson drops Romero a few times, but Romero backs him into the corner and delivers a back elbow. Romero sends Danielson to the floor and Cassidy stands over Danielson and puts his hands in his pockets. Romero takes Danielson down with a dive, and then chops him back into the ring. Romero stomps on Danielson and drops a knee on his shoulder. Danielson comes back with chops and kicks in the corner, and then drops him to the mat and applies the Romero Special. Danielson tries to turn it into a dragon sleeper, but Romero fights out of it. Danielson kicks Romero in the back and charges, but Romero meets him with an elbow strike.

Romero drops Danielson with a DDT as Matt Hardy is shown staring at Cassidy from ringside. Danielson and Romero exchange strikes and Romero gains the advantage with a series of kicks. Romero delivers a dropkick that sends Danielson to the floor, and follows with a hurricanrana off the steps. Romero gets Danielson back into the ring and drops him with Sliced Bread. Romero goes for the cover, but Danielson kicks out. Romero delivers running clotheslines in the corner, but Danielson meets him with an elbow strike. Danielson drops Romero with a German suplex and goes for the cover, but Romero kicks out. Danielson kicks Romero in the corner and puts him up top. Danielson goes for a superplex, but Romero counters and lands on top of Danielson. Romero goes for the cover, but Danielson kicks out. Romero locks in the cross arm-breaker, but Danielson counters with a power bomb. They fight to their feet and exchange shots, and Romero goes for the cross arm-breaker again. Danielson counters out and locks in a calf slicer. Romero gets out of it, but Danielson locks in an ankle lock.

Romero counters out and locks in the cross arm-breaker, but Danielson counters with a roll-up for two. Danielson delivers a shot to Romero, but Romero delivers a knee strike. Romero goes for Sliced Bread, but Danielson counters and stomps Romero on the mat. Danielson locks in the Tequila Sunrise and Romero taps out.

Winner: Bryan Danielson

—

Tony Schiavone is in the ring, and he introduces The Inner Circle. As the Inner Circle are on the stage, Men of the Year and American Top Team attack them from behind. Andrei Arlovski lays Jake Hager out with a right hand. Men of the Year hold Sammy Guevara up, and Junior Dos Santos delivers a right hand to Guevara’s midsection. Men of the Year throw Santana into the steel steps and Dos Santos hits Ortiz across the back with a cane. Chris Jericho is hit with a trash can lid and then the cane. Dan Lambert sets up a table in the ring, and Ethan Page tosses Jericho in the ring. Men of the Year pick Jericho up as Lambert gets on the ropes. Men of the Year assist Lamber in power-bombing Jericho through the table. Scorpio Sky says this is just a small piece of what they can do, and Inner Circle will get the whole thing on Saturday at Full Gear. Page says not only are they going to win on Saturday, but they are going to make sure that Lambert pins Jericho. He says, but tonight, they are going to make sure Lambert taps out Jericho. Lambert locks Jericho in the Walls, and Sky makes Jericho tap out. Men of the Year and America’s Top Team leave The Inner Circle lying as the show heads to a commercial.

—

Match #2 – Trios Tag Team Match: Anna Jay, Tay Conti, and Thunder Rosa vs. Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., Jamie Hayter, and Rebel

All six women brawl at the start. Baker bails to the outside, and Hayter and Rebel are tossed out. Baker gets back into the ring, and Rosa officially starts for her team. Baker delivers a kick to the midsection, but neither woman gets the advantage. Rebel tags in and backs Rosa into the ropes. Rosa comes back with a hip-toss, and followos with a dropkick. Rosa delivers a face-buster over her knee and chops Rebel in the corner. Jay tags in, and she and Rosa double-team Rebel in the corner. Jay tosses Rebel across the ring and sends her to the ropes. Rebel counters and sends Jay to the ropes, and Hayter pulls on Jay’s hair. Hayter pulls Jay to the floor, and she and Baker double-team Jay on the floor. They toss Jay back into the ring as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Conti and Hayter tag in. Conti delivers pump kicks to Hayter, Rebel, and Baker. Conti drops Hayter with the Tay-KO and goes for the cover, but Baker breaks it up. Hayter comes back with an elbow strike and Baker kicks Conti in the face. Hayter goes for the cover, but Rosa breaks it up. Rebel tags in and delivers a few kicks, but Jay drops her with a kick. Baker comes in and exchanges shots with Jay, and then Jay comes back with a superkick. Rosa drops Hayter with a cross-body from the top to the floor, and then Conti delivers a kick to Rebel. Conti grabs Rebel as Baker looks on, and then drops her with the DD-Tay for the pin fall.

Winners: Anna Jay, Tay Conti, and Thunder Rosa

—

A video package for the upcoming AEW TBS Championship Tournament match between Kris Statlander and Ruby Soho airs.

—

Match #3 – Singles Match: Anthony Bowens (w/Max Caster) vs. Jungle Boy

Bowens backs Jungle Boy into the corner, but they have a clean break. Bowens goes behind for a waist-lock, but Jungle Boy counters into his own. Bowens delivers a back elbow and slams Jungle Boy to the mat. Jungle Boy slaps Bowens across the face and delivers shots in the corner. Bowens shoves Jungle Boy away, but Jungle Boy delivers another shot in the corner. Jungle Boy kicks Bowens in the face and delivers a right hand. Bowens comes back with a knee to the midsection and chops him in the corner a few times. Bowens stomps Jungle Boy to the mat and sends him across the ring, but Jungle Boy dodges him and delivers a chop. Jungle Boy drops Bowens with a shot and sends him to the corner. Jungle Boy chops Bowens in the corner, but Bowens comes back with a few kicks. Jungle Boy tries to come through the ropes, but Bowens grabs his hair and delivers a headbutt. Jungle Boy fights back with elbow strikes, but Caster grabs his leg. Jungle Boy kicks Caster into the barricade, but Bowens delivers a face-buster over his knee as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Jungle Boy takes out Bowens’ knee and drops him with a clothesline. Bowens comes back with an elbow shot, a few right hands, and a kick to the face. Bowens slams Jungle Boy to the mat and goes for the cover, but Jungle Boy kicks out. Jungle Boy comes back with a roll-up for two, and then goes for the Snare Trap. Caster gets on the apron, but Jungle Boy sends him back to the floor. Jungle Boy dives onto Caster, and then delivers a shot to Bowens. Bowens comes back with a kick, and then drops him with a spinning DDT in the ropes. Bowens goes for the cover, but Jungle Boy kicks out. Bowens picks Jungle Boy up, but Jungle Boy rolls through and locks in the Snare Trap. Bowens reaches for Caster, but can’t reach him and taps out.

Winner: Jungle Boy

-After the match, Bobby Fish rushes the ring and attacks Jungle Boy. Fish delivers a few knee strikes and suplexes him into the ropes. Christian Cage and Luchasaurus rush the ring for the save, but Fish leaves the ring. Cage goes after him, but Fish backs up the ramp as Cage stares him down.

—

A video package for the upcoming AEW World Championship match between Kenny Omega and Adam Page airs. They will have a contract signing for the match later tonight.

—

Adam Cole and The Young Bucks are backstage. They say it was so good seeing Jungle Boy getting his ass kicked, and Cole officially introduces The Bucks to Fish. The Bucks says they know Fish very well, but tell him to make it clear that there is no dispute, this is the era of The Elite. They say about about Fish takes on Jungle Boy this Friday, but leave them just enough to finish the job on Saturday.

—

A video package for the upcoming match between CM Punk and Eddie Kingston airs.

—

Match #4 – Wardlow vs. Wheeler Yuta (w/Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy)

Yuta dropkicks Wardlow into the corner, but Wardlow comes back and knocks Yuta to the mat. Yuta comes back with a few shots and comes off the ropes, but misses Wardlow and Wardlow slams him to the mat. Wardlow delivers a power bomb, followed by another one, and then a third. Wardlow delivers a fourth and sets Yuta on the top turnbuckle. Wardlow delivers the knee strike in the corner and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Wardlow

-After the match, Isiah Kassidy and The Blade rush the ring and attack Cassidy and Taylor. Matt Hardy gets in the ring with a chair. Hardy hits Cassidy with the chair and puts it around his neck. Hardy delivers the Twist of Hate with the chair around Cassidy’s neck.

—

Back from the break, CM Punk and Eddie Kingston are being separated in the parking lot. Kingston charges back at Punk, but he is caught and stopped before he gets to him. They keep yelling and screaming as they are pulled further apart.

—

Match #5 – Tag Team Match: Dante Martin and Lio Rush vs. Lee Moriarty and Matt Sydal

Martin and Moriarty start the match. They lock up and Martin applies a side-headlock. Moriarty counters out and applies a wrist-lock. Martin comes back with one of his own, but Moriarty counters out again. Moriarty trips Martin up and they exchange quick covers for one counts. Martin gets a roll-up for two, and then Moriarty applies a headlock. Moriarty gets a two count of his own, and then Martin gets another two count. A bit of wrestling back and forth leads to a stalemate. Rush and Sydal tag in. Rush gets in Moriarty’s face, but Sydal pulls him away. Rush slaps Sydal in the face, and then goes to the corner. Moriarty smacks Rush in the head, and Sydal drops Rush with a shot. Rush comes back with a shot that sends Sydal to the apron, and then he drops Moriarty with a shot as well. Martin comes in and all four men brawl as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Martin and Sydal are in the ring. Martin drops Sydal with a shotgun dropkick and tags in Rush. Moriarty tags in as well, and Moriarty delivers a clothesline. Moriarty sends Rush off the ropes and delivers an uppercut. Rush comes back with a few strikes, but Moriarty slams him to the mat. Moriarty goes for the cover, but Rush kicks out. Sydal comes in and they double-team Rush in the corner. They send him across, but Rush elbows Sydal and kicks Moriarty in the face. Rush kicks Sydal in the face and kicks Moriarty in the midsection. Rush sends them both to the floor and runs the ropes, but they get back in the ring. Rush drops them with a double handspring elbow that sends them back to the floor. Rush drops them with dives on the floor, and then rolls Moriarty back into the ring. Rush plants Moriarty with a corkscrew and goes for the cover, but Moriarty kicks out. Martin tags in and Rush gets on the ropes. Sydal drops Rush with a hurricanrana, and then Moriarty throws Martin across the ring. Moriarty delivers an uppercut and goes for the cover, but Martin kicks out.

Rush comes back with a shot to Moriarty, and then Martin hits the double springboard moonsault press on Moriarty and gets the pin fall.

Winners: Dante Martin and Lio Rush

—

Miro cuts a promo. He says he needs to win the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament, needs to win the AEW World Championship, and needs to put the AEW World Champion in the ground. Miro says Bryan Danielson needs to say goodbye to his wife so that he can say hell to his.

—

Match #6 – Singles Match: Dax Harwood (w/Tully Blanchard) vs. PAC

They lock up, but neither man gains the advantage. They exchange wrist-locks and Harwood drops PAC to the mat. PAC fights back, but Harwood keeps the wrist-lock applied. PAC gets free and drops Harwood with a few shoulder tackles. Harwood comes back with a hip-toss, but PAC delivers a scoop slam. They exchange holds and PAC drops Harwood with a arm-drag take over. They get to their feet and stand at a stalemate. They get face-to-face, and Harwood drops PAC with a clothesline. PAC comes back with chops in the corner, but Harwood comes back with some of his own. PAC turns it back around with more chops, and then they exchange forearm shots. PAC drops Harwood with a clothesline and sends him to the outside. PAC takes Harwood out with a dive as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Harwood pulls PAC up top and delivers a few shots. PAC counters with a shot of his own and climbs back up. PAC delivers an avalanche Brain Buster and goes for the cover, but Harwood kicks out. PAC kicks Harwood in the face and tosses him to the mat. PAC goes to the top and delivers a missile dropkick to Harwood’s back. PAC pulls Harwood out of the corner and goes up top. Harwood rolls away, but PAC delivers an uppercut. PAC kicks Harwood in the face and goes for another shot in the corner, but Blanchard pulls Harwood out of the way. Harwood drops PAC with a Brain Buster and goes for the cover, but PAC kicks out. PAC comes back with a kick to the face and goes for the Black Arrow, but Harwood cuts him off. Harwood drops PAC with a back suplex from the top, but can’t capitalize. PAC comes back with a suplex of his own, but Harwood comes back with a back elbow. Harwood drops PAC with a clothesline and then follows with a rebound Liger Bomb. Harwood goes for the cover, but PAC kicks out. Harwood delivers a series of uppercuts, but PAC counters into a back-slide for two. PAC counters into the Brutalizer and Harwood taps out immediately.

Winner: PAC

-After the match, Cash Wheeler comes out and attacks PAC. Wheeler beats him down, and then the lights go out in the arena. They come back on and Andrade El Idolo and Malakai Black are in the ring. They join FTR in the beat down of PAC, and then The Lucha Brothers and Cody Rhodes rush the ring to even the odds. Rhodes, PAC, and The Lucha Brothers clear the ring and stare down Black, Idolo, and FTR.

—

Announced for this Friday’s Rampage:

-Lumberjack Match: Matt Hardy vs. Orange Cassidy

-Bobby Fish vs. Jungle Boy

Announced for The Buy-In before Full Gear:

-Hikaru Shida and Thunder Rosa vs. Jamie Hayter and Nyla Rose

Announced for Full Gear:

-Andrade El Idolo and Malakai Black vs. Cody Rhodes and PAC

—

A video package for the upcoming match between Darby Allin and MJF airs.

—

The Dark Order and The Elite have been forced to leave the building before tonight’s contract signing. Tony Schiavone is in the ring for the signing, and he introduces Adam Page and Kenny Omega. Page signs the contract and says the faster his signs, the faster he gets to Full Gear to kick Omega’s ass. Omega says he wishes he could share Page’s excitement. He says this was all built for Page, but due to his failures and insecurities, it’s all for nothing. Omega says it was always The Elite who picked Page up when he fell off his horse. He says he did it because he saw some of himself in Page, but how wrong he was. Page says if he remembered correctly, Omega once had a tag team partner who he felt like he didn’t live up to either, but maybe it is fair to say that Omega has surpassed him now. Page says the biggest lie Omega ever told him was saying he was proud of him at last year’s Full Gear. Page says Omega isn’t proud of him, but he is scared of him. Page says he will defeat Omega this Saturday and become the AEW World Champion. Omega says he did it because he did it all because he wanted to be the guy standing in the ring when Page realized his potential. Omega says he doesn’t know if they will ever be friends again, but he wants to shake Page’s hand right now. They shake hands, and Omega tells Page he is proud of him. A cameraman attacks Page, but it turns out to be Don Callis. Callis says he has been hiding for six weeks, and Omega grabs Page. Page has been busted open, and Omega uses Page’s blood to sign the contract. Omega tosses Page back to the mat as the show comes to a close.