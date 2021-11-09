Zoey Stark injury/surgery update

WWE NXT Superstar Zoey Stark has undergone surgery to repair a torn ACL and meniscus.

As noted, WWE ran an injury angle last week where Toxic Attraction was shown standing over Stark in the locker room as she sold an attack. It was later announced on commentary that Stark was being taken to a local medical facility, while the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported this past Friday that Stark had suffered a knee injury and was scheduled for surgery.

In an update, Stark took to Twitter today and confirmed the legitimate injury, noting that she’s already rehabbing.

“Sadly, I tore my ACL/Meniscus due to Toxic’s attack. Here’s the bad news for the ‘champs’. Surgery went great and I’m already rehabbing. I’ll be back BETTER & STRONGER with three targets in mind! Until then @shirai_io @KacyCatanzaro @wwekayden kick their ass tonight! @WWENXT,” she wrote.

As mentioned by Stark, tonight’s NXT show will feature Io Shirai, Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter vs. NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, and NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne.

There is no timeframe for Stark’s return to action, but we will keep you updated. She has not wrestled since the recent NXT Halloween Havoc special, in the Scareway to Hell Triple Threat Ladder Match that saw Dolin and Jayne win the straps over Starks and Shirai, plus the team of Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta.

Stay tuned for more. You can see Stark’s tweet below: