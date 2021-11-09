WWE 24/7 championship changes on Raw tonight

Tonight’s WWE RAW featured several WWE 24/7 Title changes.

The title changes began when Reggie put the strap up against Drake Maverick in a singles match. After a distraction by other Superstars, Drake defeated Reggie to begin his 7th reign with the 24/7 Title. Reggie had been the champion since defeating Akira Tozawa on the July 19 edition of RAW.

After Drake’s win, Akira Tozawa came from behind and rolled him up to become a 12-time 24/7 Champion. Announcer Corey Graves then rolled Tozawa up for his first 24/7 Title win, but that was short-lived as announcer Byron Saxton rolled up Graves for his first 24/7 Title win.

Maverick quickly came from behind on Saxton and rolled him up to become an 8-time WWE 24/7 Champion. Maverick rushed the ring but was immediately taken out by Reggie, who pinned him to become a 2-time 24/7 Champion.

Reggie then flipped out of the ring and escaped up the ramp with the title, leaving RAW as the WWE 24/7 Champion.

You can see related tweets on tonight’s WWE 24/7 Title changes below: