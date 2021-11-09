R-Truth asked about his legacy

“Legacy is a dish of my greatest, most memorable accomplishments, my most emotional times in my life throughout my career. A lot of people look at us celebrities or Superstars as invincible, unstoppable, but we are human. Legacy is a lot of ups and downs for me. You get an inside peek of the mental, the emotional roller coaster R-Truth, Ron Killings is on. Legacy speaks of me being the first NWA champion, first Black person to hold that title. Legacy speaks on my adversities, my ups and downs throughout my career with relationships, personal problems, the passing of my siblings. Legacy deals with my life, hitting that brick wall of life all the time, back and forth to jail. Legacy is just a dish that I’m serving everybody. You’re gonna like it. You like to eat. I know everybody like to eat. It’s a dish that has a little bit of this, little bit of that that makes it scrumptious. You’ll like it when you eat it, but it’s just a dish I’m serving everybody, and you get a a good taste of who Ron Killings, aka WWE Superstar R-Truth, really is, what he’s like and what he’s all about.”

source: Wrestling Inc.