News on the WrestleMania 38 pre-sale

The WWE WrestleMania 38 online pre-sale began this morning. Fans can access the pre-sale using the code “UNIVERSE” at SeatGeek.com.

The pre-sale will run until late Thursday night at midnight. Tickets will then go on sale to the general public at 11am ET on Friday.

As of this writing, Seat Geek shows WrestleMania 38 Night 1 and Night 2 tickets from $30-$887. They also have combo tickets for Night 1 and Night 2 from $96-$758, but there are no floor seat options for the combo packages.

It was noted by @WrestleTix that floor prices for Night 1 were priced at $237, $355, $473, $592, $887, and $2,365 but some of those appear to be sold out as of this writing.

It appears suite tickets will go on sale this Friday when the general public on-sale begins.

WWE’s WrestleMania 38 will take place on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Stay tuned for more.