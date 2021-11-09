Liv Morgan earns Raw championship match

Liv Morgan is the new #1 contender to RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch.

This week’s RAW saw Morgan win a Fatal 5 Way over Carmella, Queen Zelina Vega, Bianca Belair and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Rhea Ripley to become the new #1 contender.

There’s no word on when Liv will get her title shot.

Morgan has not commented on the title shot as of this writing, but she has re-tweeted several supportive comments.

Lynch tweeted after the show and wrote, “Come get it.”

As noted, WWE has confirmed that Lynch will face SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair in a non-title champion vs. champion match at the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view on November 21.

Stay tuned for more on when Morgan vs. Lynch will happen. You can see related shots from last night’s show below: