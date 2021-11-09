Bray Wyatt confirmed for movie

It looks like the first post-WWE move by Windham Rotunda (fka WWE’s Bray Wyatt) will be in Hollywood, not the wrestling ring.

We noted last month how Rotunda and Callosum Studios owner and special makeup effects artist Jason Baker were on a Warner Bros. lot in Hollywood, based on a tweet Baker sent out, which you can see below. Baker, along with horror icon Tom Savini, previously created many of the WWE props used for The Fiend, the Firefly Fun House and The Wyatt Family, among others.

In an update, Baker has revealed to Alistair McGeorge of Metro UK that Rotunda is set to star in a new horror movie. Filming on the project is scheduled to begin at the end of this month in Tennessee.

“He’s a phenomenal collaborator, he’s become a really good friend, and we’re actually – you’re the first person that we’re publicly telling about. We’re starting a film at the end of the month,” Baker said of working with Rotunda.

The movie has not been officially announced and the title and plot details are being kept under wraps. Baker noted that the feature film is “really new and different,” described as “Ichi the Killer meets Xanadu.”

“Two weeks to go, we’re filming in Tennessee,” he said. “It’s a feature film and it’s something really new and different. I’d say probably the best way to describe it is Ichi the Killer meets Xanadu.”

Baker and Rotunda grew close during Rotunda’s time with WWE as Baker worked on various projects, beginning with Triple H’s skull crown for WrestleMania 30. Regarding their recent trip to the Warner Bros. movie lot, Baker revealed that they were in Hollywood for meetings.

“We had some meetings out there and things happened and things got moving forward, and now we’re going and shooting this feature film with him and the end of the month,” he said.

Baker also confirmed that the movie will not include anything related to The Fiend or the Wyatt character as they’re going in a completely new direction.

“We’re not using any of that – we’re going in a completely different direction, a whole new thing,” he said. “It should be fun. Hopefully fans of horror and fans of Windham like it!”

Rotunda was released from WWE back on Saturday, July 31, and became a free agent when his 90-day non-compete clause expired on Friday, October 29. He has been rumored to work with AEW or Impact Wrestling, but nothing is official.

