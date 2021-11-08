WWE Survivor Series change made on Raw

WWE has announced a change for the men’s Team RAW at the upcoming Survivor Series pay-per-view.

WWE official Adam Pearce brought Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio to the ring on tonight’s RAW, and said he was almost embarrassed to admit that he felt like he made a big mistake when Team RAW was announced this past weekend because every member of the team is a former WWE Champion, except for Dominik. Pearce said that is an issue for him, and while Dominik has a ton of potential, he wants Team RAW to sweep Team SmackDown for the second year in a row.

Pearce then announced Dominik vs. Bobby Lashley with the winner earning the Team RAW spot. Lashley returned for his first appearance since losing to WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg at Crown Jewel, and picked up the win to get the Survivor Series spot.

Lashley also had MVP at ringside with him. This was MVP’s first appearance since undergoing knee surgery in late September, which he’d needed for some time. He was written off TV in mid-September after WWE announced he had suffered a broken rib at the hands of RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton.

Lashley joins Rey, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins as Team RAW members for the men’s division.

The 2021 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view will take place on November 21 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City. Below is the updated card, along with related shots from RAW:

5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Team RAW (Bobby Lashley, Rey Mysterio, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins) vs. Team SmackDown (Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, King Xavier Woods, Sami Zayn, Happy Baron Corbin)

5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Team RAW (Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Carmella, Queen Zelina Vega, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Rhea Ripley) vs. Team SmackDown (Sasha Banks, Shotzi, Natalya, Aliyah, Shayna Baszler)