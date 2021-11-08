Vin Diesel in open letter to The Rock to return for one final Fast movie

The feud between Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Vin Diesel is pretty much public domain, with both Hollywood movie stars talking about how they really feel about each other.

But now, Vin Diesel wrote an open letter to The Rock, posted on his Instagram for the 76.1 million followers he has, imploring Johnson to return for the final Fast & Furious movie.

Addressing him as his “little brother,” Diesel said that his children refer to him as Uncle Dwayne in their house and there’s not a holiday that goes by that they don’t send well wishes.

“But the time has come. Legacy awaits. I told you years ago that I was going to fulfill my promise to Pablo. I swore that we would reach and manifest the best Fast in the finale that is 10,” Diesel wrote.

“I say this out of love… but you must show up, do not leave the franchise idle you have a very important role to play. Hobbs can’t be played by no other. I hope that you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny,” Diesel concluded.

The post received over 1 million likes in less than 10 hours.

Johnson did not appear in F9 and now has his own spinoff franchise in Hobbs & Shaw. F9 was the first movie that Johnson did not participate since Fast Five.