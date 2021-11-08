The Rock on Roman Reigns and The Usos, possible WWE return

Former WWE Champion Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson recently spoke with Brandon Davis of ComicBook.com, and addressed the WWE return rumors.

Rock has been rumored to face WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at an upcoming WrestleMania event, perhaps WrestleMania 38 from Dallas in 2022 or WrestleMania 39 from Hollywood in 2023. Rock was asked if he would defend a title if he were able to take it from Reigns.

“I don’t know if I have another title run, considering I’m the People’s Champion, but I don’t know if it’s another title run,” Rock said. “I think possibly, you know, there might be another match down the road. It would have to make sense.”

The Great One continued and revealed what he’s said to his cousin as of late, and what he thinks about The Tribal Chief’s current run. He also gave props to SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos.

“It seems like Roman, you know, I’m very close with Roman obviously, and we talk about this all the time, and I continue to encourage him to keep doing your thing, keep sharpening those skills,” Rock said. “I think he’s doing a great job with his promo, his execution, his in-ring work. It all continues to improve and grow. And that’s always the best part, I think, about that world of professional wrestling is that when someone gets anointed and given the ball to run, they either score a touchdown with it or they don’t.

“But then some, not only score a touchdown with it, but then they begin to change the way the game is played. And in Roman’s case, he’s slowly doing that, and you could start to read the tea leaves. And again, I’m very, very proud of him. I like everything that he’s doing. I like everything that the Usos are doing. I like what they’re doing together, and we’ll see down the road.”