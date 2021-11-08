Sunny recently hospitalized

WWE Hall of Famer Tammy “Sunny” Sytch was just released from the hospital today after a 10-day stay.

Sytch noted back on November 5 that she had been sick for a few days, and thought she’d be discharged from the hospital by now, but “things” kept coming up and more testing needed to be done. She then noted on November 6 that she was still hospitalized, and still in pain, but that a MRI had been done, and that her gallbladder may need to be removed.

Sytch made another post on Sunday where she lashed out at Bayshore Community Hospital in Holmdel, New Jersey.

She wrote, “Thanks to this wonderful hospital that won’t do the surgery I need to finally be pain free, carb loads me bc they have me on a cardiac diet ([woman shrugging emoji]) instead a low-carb diet (I’m diabetic), and then overdosed me on insulin to compensate for all the carbs and sugars they are feeding me and CRASHES my sugars to the point where I’m almost passing out. GREAT JOB BAYSHORE!!! You need to hire new surgeons and endocrinologists who know what they’re doing. This is Bullshit.”

Sytch then revealed this morning that she had been released from the hospital, writing, “After 10 long horrible days on the hospital, I’m finally back home, in my happy place.”

