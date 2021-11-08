LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE RAW

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with a look back at last week’s show with WWE Champion Big E vs. Kevin Owens in the non-title match. We’re live from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky as Big E and Owens are backstage talking. Owens has been working hard to prove he’s not a turncoat like he was in the past. He says Big E is one of the few people who he cares what they think. Owens insists he has no idea Seth Rollins was going to attack last week. Big E listens but just says he has a match tonight and doesn’t care. Big E walks off. Owens mumbles to himself and says he does care.

– We’re live as Jimmy Smith welcomes us to RAW in Louisville. We go right to the ring as Seth Rollins makes his way to the ring while Mike Rome does the introduction. Fans boo as Rollins takes the mic and welcomes us to Monday Night Rollins.

Rollins, still carrying his #1 contender’s contract, goes on with a grand introduction for himself and says he is our next WWE Champion. Rollins says he was going to come out and tell us how he plans to lead Team RAW to a glorious victory over those bums Team SmackDown at WWE Survivor Series. Fans chant “You look stupid!” at Rollins and he says these morons in Louisville know nothing about fashion. Rollins says based on what we just saw to open the show, we need to find out tonight who exactly is Kevin Owens? Is he the Prize Fighter, the hero, the man who will do anything and put his body on the lien in the ring for the WWE Universe? Or is he a snake, a gutless, spineless coward? Is Owens a liar? What do you guys think? The boos get louder as Rollins laughs.

Rollins talks about how he and Owens go way back in this industry. Rollins says for as long as he’s known Owens, there’s been one thing you can count on with him and that’s he will stab you in the back any chance he has. Fans boo louder. Rollins tells us to ask Owens’ old buddy Sami Zayn if you don’t believe him, or what about The New Day? Because Owens is as low as it gets and cannot be trusted as far as he can be thrown, and that’s not very far at all. Rollins says tonight when he beats Owens in the main event, not only will he be the biggest liar in the world, he will be the biggest loser in the world. The music interrupts and out comes Owens to a pop.

Owens marches to the ring but Rollins retreats to the floor. Owens chases him around and back in. They go to brawl but Owens rocks Rollins and sends him to the floor. Owens follows and goes for the apron powerbomb but Rollins escapes and runs away up the ramp as fans boo. Owens yells for Rollins to come back in the ring, throwing his contract at him. Owens seethes but Rollins heads to the back.

– We see how Omos took out The Street Profits and RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle last week. Riddle and partner Randy Orton are backstage now. Riddle rants about being a super team with The Street Profits tonight but he’s just annoying. Orton says there’s no reason to pick fights with giants because they already have targets on their backs as champions. Orton told Riddle to stay put last week but he got involved and got hurt because of it. Riddle brings up The Street Profits again but Orton says he doesn’t care about The Street Profits. The Profits are standing behind the champs now. Orton says he meant everything he said about The Profits, and they are on their own tonight. Orton walks off. Riddle says that went about as good as could be expected. He also tells The Profits he will see them in the ring.

RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle, The Street Profits vs. Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, AJ Styles and Omos

We go back to the ring and out come RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes AJ Styles and Omos. The Street Profits’ Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins are already waiting with R-K-Bro. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode are also out. Roode starts the match with Ford. They lock up and Roode takes it to the corner, backs off and rocks Ford with a right hand. Ford fights out of the corner but Roode drops him with a shoulder.

Roode and Ford run the ropes again but Ford nails a dropkick this time, then a kip-up and some push-ups to show off. Dawkins tags in for the double team to Roode for a 2 count. Dawkins grabs Roode but Roode knees him in the gut, then elbows him over the neck. Ziggler tags in for a double elbow to put Dawkins down. Dawkins works on Ziggler’s arm now. Orton tags in to take over. Orton drops Ziggler and starts stomping. Orton stomps on the ankles and in comes Riddle. They double team Ziggler and Riddle nails a corkscrew senton for a close 2 count. Ziggler kicks Riddle and then puts him down with a dropkick.

AJ takes over and chops Riddle into the corner. They run the ropes and Riddle levels AJ with a kick to the face. AJ takes back over and goes for a Styles Clash but Riddle slides free and kicks AJ from the mat, sending him back. They tangle and Riddle goes for a triangle but AJ resists. AJ goes for a powerbomb but they end up tumbling to the floor as Riddle counters. We go back to commercial with both teams facing off at ringside.

