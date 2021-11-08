WWE RAW Report – 11/8/2021

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with a look back at last week’s show with WWE Champion Big E vs. Kevin Owens in the non-title match. We’re live from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky as Big E and Owens are backstage talking. Owens has been working hard to prove he’s not a turncoat like he was in the past. He says Big E is one of the few people who he cares what they think. Owens insists he has no idea Seth Rollins was going to attack last week. Big E listens but just says he has a match tonight and doesn’t care. Big E walks off. Owens mumbles to himself and says he does care.

– We’re live as Jimmy Smith welcomes us to RAW in Louisville. We go right to the ring as Seth Rollins makes his way to the ring while Mike Rome does the introduction. Fans boo as Rollins takes the mic and welcomes us to Monday Night Rollins.

Rollins, still carrying his #1 contender’s contract, goes on with a grand introduction for himself and says he is our next WWE Champion. Rollins says he was going to come out and tell us how he plans to lead Team RAW to a glorious victory over those bums Team SmackDown at WWE Survivor Series. Fans chant “You look stupid!” at Rollins and he says these morons in Louisville know nothing about fashion. Rollins says based on what we just saw to open the show, we need to find out tonight who exactly is Kevin Owens? Is he the Prize Fighter, the hero, the man who will do anything and put his body on the lien in the ring for the WWE Universe? Or is he a snake, a gutless, spineless coward? Is Owens a liar? What do you guys think? The boos get louder as Rollins laughs.

Rollins talks about how he and Owens go way back in this industry. Rollins says for as long as he’s known Owens, there’s been one thing you can count on with him and that’s he will stab you in the back any chance he has. Fans boo louder. Rollins tells us to ask Owens’ old buddy Sami Zayn if you don’t believe him, or what about The New Day? Because Owens is as low as it gets and cannot be trusted as far as he can be thrown, and that’s not very far at all. Rollins says tonight when he beats Owens in the main event, not only will he be the biggest liar in the world, he will be the biggest loser in the world. The music interrupts and out comes Owens to a pop.

Owens marches to the ring but Rollins retreats to the floor. Owens chases him around and back in. They go to brawl but Owens rocks Rollins and sends him to the floor. Owens follows and goes for the apron powerbomb but Rollins escapes and runs away up the ramp as fans boo. Owens yells for Rollins to come back in the ring, throwing his contract at him. Owens seethes but Rollins heads to the back.

– We see how Omos took out The Street Profits and RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle last week. Riddle and partner Randy Orton are backstage now. Riddle rants about being a super team with The Street Profits tonight but he’s just annoying. Orton says there’s no reason to pick fights with giants because they already have targets on their backs as champions. Orton told Riddle to stay put last week but he got involved and got hurt because of it. Riddle brings up The Street Profits again but Orton says he doesn’t care about The Street Profits. The Profits are standing behind the champs now. Orton says he meant everything he said about The Profits, and they are on their own tonight. Orton walks off. Riddle says that went about as good as could be expected. He also tells The Profits he will see them in the ring.

RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle, The Street Profits vs. Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, AJ Styles and Omos

We go back to the ring and out come RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes AJ Styles and Omos. The Street Profits’ Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins are already waiting with R-K-Bro. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode are also out. Roode starts the match with Ford. They lock up and Roode takes it to the corner, backs off and rocks Ford with a right hand. Ford fights out of the corner but Roode drops him with a shoulder.

Roode and Ford run the ropes again but Ford nails a dropkick this time, then a kip-up and some push-ups to show off. Dawkins tags in for the double team to Roode for a 2 count. Dawkins grabs Roode but Roode knees him in the gut, then elbows him over the neck. Ziggler tags in for a double elbow to put Dawkins down. Dawkins works on Ziggler’s arm now. Orton tags in to take over. Orton drops Ziggler and starts stomping. Orton stomps on the ankles and in comes Riddle. They double team Ziggler and Riddle nails a corkscrew senton for a close 2 count. Ziggler kicks Riddle and then puts him down with a dropkick.

AJ takes over and chops Riddle into the corner. They run the ropes and Riddle levels AJ with a kick to the face. AJ takes back over and goes for a Styles Clash but Riddle slides free and kicks AJ from the mat, sending him back. They tangle and Riddle goes for a triangle but AJ resists. AJ goes for a powerbomb but they end up tumbling to the floor as Riddle counters. We go back to commercial with both teams facing off at ringside.

Back from the break and Riddle unloads on Roode in the corner. Riddle goes on but Roode catches him with a Spinebuster for a close 2 count. Roode with a vertical suplex and a tag to Ziggler. Ziggler drops the big elbow but Riddle kicks out. Ziggler grounds Riddle now as fans and his partners rally on the apron. Riddle gets put back down by Roode, and then AJ as they take turns. AJ drives an elbow into the neck and grounds Riddle again. AJ keeps Riddle isolated in their corner. Ziggler talks some trash and gets warned by the referee. Roode tags back in with a neckbreaker to Riddle for a 2 count.

Roode keeps Riddle down and puts boots to him as fans rally. Ziggler with another tag and some showing off. Ziggler catches a kick but Riddle lands on his feet from a counter, then knocks AJ off the apron. Riddle then drops Ziggler and they both go down. Orton tags in and unloads on Ziggler. Orton with a powerslam, then one to Roode as he runs in. Orton grabs Ziggler and nails the second rope draping DDT for a pop. Orton hits the mat and readies for the RKO to a pop. Roode grabs him from behind but Orton kicks him and sends him into the ropes, knocking Omos off the apron. Roode gets knocked to the floor by Orton. AJ springboards in but Orton dodges him. Orton ends up sending AJ out of the ring but Omos catches him. Orton and Omos stare each other down, with Omos still at ringside, as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Omos scoops Ford and drops him face-first into the top turnbuckle, then levels him with a big boot. Roode tags in and headbutts Ford to take over. Ziggler comes back in and they take turns on Ford to keep control. AJ tags back in and works Ford over in the corner, then delivers a backbreaker for a 2 count. Dawkins and fans rally for Ford as Ziggler tags back in and kicks him. Ziggler takes his time but kicks Orton off the apron, then goes back to work on Ford. Ziggler goes back to work on Ford for another close 2 count and some trash talking.

Ziggler and Roode mock Ford. Ford blocks the Fame-asser but Ziggler counters and rolls him for a 2 count. Ford comes right back with a big enziguri but they’re both down now. Roode and Dawkins tag in at the same time. Dawkins ducks him and knocks AJ off the apron. Dawkins runs wild and nails a big spinning back elbow to Roode. Dawkins with two big overhead throws to AJ and Roode. Dawkins continues running wild and takes out AJ again. Omos stares Dawkins down and then steps over the top rope to enter. Dawkins attacks but Omos chokeslams him in the middle of the ring.

Ford flies in from the apron but Omos catches him and shoves him over the top rope to the floor. Riddle comes in but Orton tries to stop him. Riddle ignores the advice and attacks Omos with knee strikes. Omos blocks a shot and drives Riddle into the mat as Orton seethes on the apron. Fans chant for Orton as Omos stares him down. Ziggler and Roode pull Orton to the floor and stop him from going at Omos, then send him into the steel ring steps.

Omos is all smiles as AJ asks for a tag. Ziggler tags himself in instead and AJ yells at Ziggler. Roode pulls AJ to the floor and yells at him, then rocks him. Omos grabs Roode from behind and launches him into the barrier with ease. Ziggler crawls in and covers Riddle to steal the pin to win.

Winners: Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, AJ Styles and Omos

– After the match, Ziggler stands tall as the music hits but Orton comes in and drops him with the RKO outta nowhere to a big pop. Orton’s music hits as he helps Riddle to the ramp as they stand tall with the titles. Orton tells Riddle to listen to him if he wants to keep the titles.

– Kevin Owens interrupts Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio backstage. Owens says as he was telling WWE Champion Big E earlier, Rey is another person backstage who he cares about their opinion backstage, and he needs to know Rey believes in him. Rey says he is occupied with something but Owens just needs to know. Rey’s music hits in the arena but Rey says he does believe in Owens. Rey leaves with Dominik and Owens wishes him good luck.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Dominik Mysterio with Rey Mysterio on his back. Adam Pearce is waiting in the ring with a mic. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Pearce is in the ring with The Mysterios. Pearce talks about the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view and some of the history surrounding the big event. He says Team RAW has to live up to last year’s Team RAW, which swept Team SmackDown 5-0. That is why he asked The Mysterios to come out. Pearce says it’s almost embarrassing to admit this – when the Team RAW roster was announced this past weekend, he couldn’t help but feel like he made a big mistake as every member of Team RAW is a former WWE Champion, except Dominik, and that’s an issue for Pearce. Pearce says Dominik has a ton of potential but he wants Team RAW to win. Don’t get him wrong, though, Dominik is still on Team RAW, unless he loses to this man… Pearce walks off to the back as Rey talks with Dominik. The lightning hits as the music starts up and here comes Bobby Lashley with MVP.

Winner Added to Team RAW: Dominik Mysterio vs. Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley marches to the ring with MVP as Dominik Mysterio looks on with Rey Mysterio. The winner will receive a Team RAW spot. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and they lock up with Lashley taking it to the corner. The referee backs him off. Dominik with a headlock now. Lashley powers up and slams him, then levels him with a shoulder. Lashley talks some trash to Rey and sends Dominik into the corner. Lashley with a big running shoulder thrust. Lashley goes for a suplex but Dominik fights out with a knee to the head. Dominik fights back from the apron and goes to the top. Lashley catches a crossbody in mid-air but Dominik gets free.

Lashley charges but Dominik dumps him over the top rope to the floor. Dominik launches himself out but Lashley catches him again. Lashley runs Dominik head-first into the ring post. Rey looks on as the referee counts. We also see Adam Pearce watching from backstage. Lashley brings Dominik back into the ring and steps on him to keep him down. Lashley grabs Dominik and drives him face-first into the mat. Lashley scoops Dominik again for the Hurt Lock. Dominik starts fading but Lashley stops him from submitting. Lashley man-handles Dominik some more, launching him under the bottom rope to the floor. The referee counts as Rey looks on. Lashley follows and scoops Dominik again to run him into the ring post, but Rey snatches Dominik away from him.

Lashley drops Rey and then rams Dominik head-first into the ring post anyway. Fans boo Lashley as the referee counts. Lashley rolls Dominik back in and the referee checks on him. Lashley waits in the corner now, then delivers a big Spear as Dominik gets to his feet. Lashley stands tall as the referee checks on Dominik again. Lashley applies the Hurt Lock once again, rag-dolling Dominik as he taps out for the finish.

Winner: Bobby Lashley

– After the match, Lashley has taken Dominik’s spot on Team RAW. The music hits as Lashley poses in the corner and Rey checks on Dominik. We go to replays. MVP and Lashley head to the back.

– We see how Big E had words with Alpha Academy backstage last week. Otis is shown warming up with Gable now when Seth Rollins approaches. Rollins hypes Gable up for tonight’s match and then asks them what they think about the whole Kevin Owens situation – Rollins is wrong, Owens is scum, right? Gable says Rollins has come to the right place. Gable brags about his recent Full Sail graduation, and his GPA, and says he can categorically confirm that Owens is a huge liar. They rag on Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Big E, and Gable says he is handing out free lessons tonight, courtesy of Alpha Academy. Rollins and Gable are on the same page as Alpha Academy walks off.

WWE Champion Big E vs. Chad Gable

We go back to the ring for this non-title match as WWE Champion Big E makes his way out. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Alpha Academy – Chad Gable with Otis. The bell rings and Gable goes behind on Big E. They trade holds and Gable wraps Big E up. They trade holds and then run the ropes. Big E leaps over Gable and levels him with a back elbow. Gable kicks out at 2. Big E drags Gable to the apron and works him over with forearm strikes. Big E gets back on the apron and runs for the splash, nailing it. Big E drags Gable back into the middle of the ring for a 2 count.

Big E keeps control in the corner until Gable traps Big E in the corner by his legs, and delivers a Dragon Screw leg whip. Gable focuses on Big E’s leg now as Otis looks on from ringside. Gable grounds Big E by his knee now. Big E gets up but Gable delivers a chop block, and another. Big E gets back up and Gable charges but Big E sends him to the floor. Gable comes right back in but Big E goes for a belly-to-belly suplex and it’s countered as Gable delivers one of his own. Otis yells at the crowd. Gable goes up top and hits a moonsault, smashing down with knees to Big E’s chest. Big E kicks out just in time.

Gable counters Big E again, then rolls into a big German suplex for a close 2 count. Gable plays to the crowd but they boo him. Gable lifts Big E on his shoulders but Big E fights down. Big E misses in the corner and Gable charges but Big E catches him in the Uranage. Big E drops the straps and readies for the Big Ending. He nails it in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Big E

– After the match, Otis rushed the ring acting like he wanted to break up the pin but he put the brakes on right as Big E got the win. Big E stands tall with the WWE Title now as we go to replays. Otis comes in and faces off with Big E now. The heavyweights have words but the referee gets in between them.

– Kevin Owens is backstage with R-Truth. Like he told Rey Mysterio and Big E earlier, he cares about what Truth thinks because Truth is a locker room leader. Owens asks if Truth believes him, and he does. Truth goes on about also believing in various conspiracy theories as Owens walks off and Truth continues ranting.

– Still to come, Rollins vs. Owens in the main event. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the RAW women’s division is backstage with Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce. They talk about the Team RAW women’s team and Deville congratulates Carmella, Queen Zelina, Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Rhea Ripley. Deville thought they’d start off tonight with a friendly Fatal 5 Way among teammates. The winner will earn a future title shot from RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. Doudrop asks Deville why she wasn’t included, over someone like Belair. Belair and Doudrop have a few words, which leads to some arguing among others. Pearce tries to calm them. Dana Brooke interrupts and goes on about how she’s paid her dues, and it’s time others paid her some respect. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Nikki A.S.H. also speaks up. Carmella knocks Nikki and Ripley defends her. This leads to another argument with everyone getting into it as Pearce and Deville try to calm things.

– We get a WrestleMania 38 promo.

– We see how Bobby Lashley defeated Dominik Mysterio earlier tonight to take his Survivor Series spot. Rey Mysterio is backstage in the trainer’s room with Dominik now as he gets checked on. Kevin Patrick approaches for comments. Rey says it looks like Dominik suffered a neck strain. Rey says that was a bunch of BS out there, and Adam Pearce went about it the wrong way. He goes on and says Lashley isn’t here to win matches it appears, he’s here to do damage and tonight he damaged his son. Patrick walks off and Austin Theory appears. Theory appears a selfie while the trainer tends to Dominik, but Rey doesn’t see him.

WWE 24/7 Title Match: Drake Maverick vs. Reggie

We go back to the ring and out comes WWE 24/7 Champion Reggie flipping into the ring. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Drake Maverick is out. He stares down Reggie and here we go as the bell hits. The 24/7 Rules are suspended during this match. They go to the corner and break, but then Drake drops Reggie with a forearm to the back of the head. Reggie fights back and mounts some offense, then flips around and bends back to dodge attempts by Drake.

Reggie dropkicks Drake and takes off his jacket, then flips into the corner for a splash. R-Truth comes walking down the ramp but he’s dropped from behind by Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander. Drake takes advantage of the distraction and rolls Reggie up for the pin to win the title.

Winner and New WWE 24/7 Champion: Drake Maverick

– After the bell, Akira Tozawa rushes and rolls Drake up for the pin to win the title.

Winner and New WWE 24/7 Champion: Akira Tozawa

– After the bell, Corey Graves gets up from the announce table and rolls Tozawa up at ringside to win the title.

Winner and New WWE 24/7 Champion: Corey Graves

– After that announcement, Byron Saxton gets up from the announce table and rolls Graves up to win the title at ringside.

Winner and New WWE 24/7 Champion: Byron Saxton

– After the bell, Drake Maverick comes back from behind and rolls Saxton up to regain the title.

Winner and New WWE 24/7 Champion: Drake Maverick

– After the bell, Drake hits the ring but Reggie immediately hits him with a flying corkscrew attack, covering for the pin to win the title.

Winner and New WWE 24/7 Champion: Reggie

– After the bell, Reggie leaps over the top rope and retreats up the ramp with the title. Drake and the other Superstars look on.

Fatal 5 Way #1 Contender’s Match: Carmella vs. Queen Zelina Vega vs. Liv Morgan vs. Bianca Belair vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Rhea Ripley

Back from a promo and out comes RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch to join the announcers for commentary. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Bianca Belair is backstage warming up when Doudrop approaches, frustrated over how Belair keeps getting title shots after coming up short. Belair walks off as she’s not trying to hear it. We go back to the ring and out comes Belair. We see highlights from last week’s loss to Lynch. Out next comes Carmella. We get pre-recorded comments with Carmella talking about being the diamond of WWE – rare, rich, expensive. Soon we will have to call her the most beautiful RAW Women’s Champion. Becky doesn’t believe it will happen. Liv Morgan is out next, followed by Queen Zelina Vega. Vega gives pre-recorded comments on how she’s the only one who can give the RAW Women’s Title the royal treatment it deserves. Out last is WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Rhea Ripley.

A brawl breaks out at ringside to start. Officials try to restore order as Becky barks at Belair from the announce table. We go to commercial while there’s chaos at ringside.

Back from the break and the bell rings. Carmella and Ripley go at it while Belair tosses Vega to the floor. Belair and Ripley turn around and face off in the ring now. Carmella and Vega run back in and attack before they can get going. Belair and Vega go to the floor now. Ripley and Carmella are on the other side of the ring at ringside. Ripley sends Carmella into the barrier. Belair turns and invites Ripley back into the ring. They meet in the middle as fans cheer them on.

Belair and Ripley finally lock up. They keep the lock up applied until Belair goes behind a minute later. They trade holds on their feet now. Carmella and Vega trip Belair from the floor, then pull her out and send her into the barrier. Vega and Carmella celebrate, then enter the ring for Ripley but she headbutts Vega, then takes Carmella down and dropkicks her. Vega with a chop block to take Ripley down. Vega and Carmella unload on Ripley now.

Carmella, wearing her mask, superkicks Ripley while Vega holds her. Carmella goes for the pin but Vega breaks it up. They argue now. Liv comes to the apron but gets knocked right back to the floor. Carmella and Vega go back to work on Ripley. The tension between Vega and Carmella continues. Ripley fights them both off with chops but they slam her to the mat by her head. Carmella chops Ripley as Vega holds her now. Ripley moves and Carmella accidentally chops Vega now. Ripley scoops Carmella but it’s blocked and Carmella drops her.

Ripley is double teamed in the corner some more as fans boo. Vega misses double knees as Ripley moves. Liv comes in and unloads on Carmella with right hands. Liv with a running hip attack and a jumping knee to Carmella in the corner. Liv is countered but comes right back with a scissors kick to Carmella. Liv with a big stomp to the back of the head for a 2 count as Vega breaks it up. Vega unloads on Liv and sends her out of the ring. Ripley comes from behind and takes a big right hand from Vega. Ripley launches Vega across the ring with ease, and again.

Ripley dominates Vega and puts her back down for a pop. Ripley with the Northern Lights suplex to Vega but Belair makes the save. Belair tosses Ripley to the floor. Belair with shoulder thrusts in the corner to Vega. Belair flips around and attacks Carmella and Vega in the corner now. Liv comes in with double knees to Belair. Carmella takes out Liv with a Facebuster for 2 as Ripley breaks it up. Ripley with a big dropkick but Vega drops Ripley with a tornado DDT for a close 2 count.

Vega is frustrated now. Belair runs in and flattens Vega with a shoulder. Belair presses Vega high in the air and tosses her out of the ring onto the other 3 opponents. Belair stands tall and plays to the crowd for a pop as we finally go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Vega and Liv have Ripley up top for a double superplex. Belair comes in and slams Liv and Vega to the mat with a double powerbomb. Ripley leaps off the top and levels Belair as she turns around. Carmella drops Ripley with a superkick as she turns around. Carmella covers everyone but they all kick out at 2 and she’s frustrated after the different pin attempts. Belair catches Carmella’s kick at ringside and slams her face-first into the announce table. Ripley tells Belair to come back in and bring it. They go at it now. Belair blocks Riptide and goes for KOD but Ripley lands on her feet. They run the ropes and Ripley kicks Belair out of the air with a big boot.

Ripley with Riptide but Liv breaks the pin up just in time. Liv ducks a back elbow and drops Ripley with a hurricanrana. Ripley overpowers and goes on but Liv blocks Riptide. Liv kicks Ripley face-first into the middle rope. Liv leaps at Ripley and nails Oblivion off the rope for a close 2 count as Vega breaks it up. Vega drops Liv in the corner and poses for boos from the crowd. Vega with double knees to Liv in the corner. Belair stops Vega’s Code Red to Liv.

Liv tries to stop Belair’s KOD to Vega but Belair kicks Liv out of the ring, then drops Vega with the KOD. Belair covers for the pin but Doudrop runs down and drags Belair to the floor and takes her out, punching her and sending her face-first into the ring post. Doudrop stares down at Belair. Carmella scrambles and tries to steal the pin on Vega, but Liv rolls her over for the pin to win.

Winner and New #1 Contender: Liv Morgan

– After the match, Liv stands tall and has her arm raised as the music hits. Lynch looks on from ringside. We go to replays. Becky stands on the announce table now, raising the title in the air. Liv meets her and they face off on top of the announce table. Becky makes her exit.

– Seth Rollins approaches Big E backstage, coming in peace and not looking for any trouble as he has a match coming up. Rollins says there’s no way Big E or anyone else can believe what comes out of Kevin Owens’ mouth. Rollins says it’s much better to trust the devil he knows, Rollins, instead of the one he doesn’t, Owens. Big E doesn’t trust Rollins or Owens, but he will be sitting at ringside to make sure things go smooth. Rollins walks off.

Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens

We go back to the ring and out comes WWE Champion Big E to watch tonight’s main event. Big E joins the announcers for commentary as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Big E vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is hyped for Survivor Series. We see what happened on last week’s SmackDown between The New Day and The Bloodline. Reigns vs. King Xavier Woods is confirmed for this Friday. We’re waiting for the main event to begin but out comes Austin Theory with his phone out. Theory is annoying everyone and taking selfies at ringside. The music hits and out next first comes Seth Rollins for the main event. Rollins hits the ring and needs to get something off his chest, something important that has been weighing on his conscience all week. Rollins knows he said Kevin Owens is a liar, and that’s true, but he’s not the only one who has been lying. Rollins tells Big E that what happened last week was a plan between he and Owens, planned weeks in advance to make Big E understand he’s not the face of RAW.

Rollins goes on about how he’s coming clean. The music interrupts and out comes Owens. Owens marches to the ring and is ready to go as he starts brawling. Rollins retreats and Owens follows. Rollins ends up terrified in the crowd, looking at Owens, who yells at him to come back over the barrier and fight. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and the bell rings as they face off in the middle of he ring. Owens rushes Rollins and unloads with lefts and rights. Rollins dodges a shot and ducks, rolling to the floor. Owens chases him back in but Rollins stomps away. Owens decks Rollins and whips him hard into the turnbuckles. Owens goes back to work and headbutts Rollins down in the corner. Rollins retreats to the floor once again as fans boo and Big E looks on. The referee counts and Owens approaches but Rollins kicks him and sends him into the apron. The referee counts as they brawl at ringside. Owens whips Rollins into the barrier, clotheslines him down, and then nails a senton on the floor.

Owens breaks the count and goes back to ringside for a huge leaping shot into the barrier. Owens keeps control and brings Rollins back in for chops in the corner. Owens goes on and heads to the top. Rollins rolls to the apron to waste time. Owens kicks him and goes for the ring apron powerbomb but Rollins blocks it, going for the knee. Rollins goes for a suplex on the apron but it’s blocked. Owens sends Rollins flying face-first into the edge of the announce table from the apron. Owens goes for a senton from the apron but Rollins gets his knees up. Rollins slams Owens into the front of the announce table. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Rollins rolls Owens for 2. Rollins continues to dominate Owens now as Big E looks on and fans boo. Rollins stops to taunt Big E. Rollins goes back to stomping on Owens, and dropping an elbow. Owens unloads with punches from the mat. Rollins takes back control and drops Owens with a knee to the gut for a 2 count. Rollins grounds Owens with a bear hug on the mat now. Rollins keeps control and delivers more offense to keep Owens down. Rollins stands tall to more boos from the crowd.

Owens takes strikes from Rollins and fires back with big right hands of his own. Owens with a big DDT. More back and forth between the two now. Owens keeps control but Rollins comes back with a Slingblade. Rollins goes up top but Owens blocks the Frogsplash. Owens ends up going back to the top now and hitting the Frogsplash to Rollins for another close 2 count. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Owens is still hanging on as Big E watches from his chair, clutching the WWE Title. Rollins charges but Owens drops him. More back and forth now as Rollins stays in it. They trade big kicks. Rollins with an enziguri. Owens comes right back with a big lariat in the middle of the ring but he can’t put Rollins away. Owens gets up first and goes to the top but Rollins kicks him, then decks him. Rollins climbs up for a superplex but Owens ends up headbutting him to the mat and yelling out. Rollins leaps back up for another superplex attempt but Owens counters with a Fisherman’s superplex of his own. They both go crashing down to the mat and Owens barely gets an arm on Rollins for the pin. Rollins gets his leg on the bottom rope to break it up just in time.

Owens gets up first but Rollins puts him down with the Pedigree for another close 2 count. Rollins is frustrated now. Rollins yells at Owens and hits him with aggressive offense while he’s down. Rollins goes back to the top but Owens comes from behind and decks him. Rollins delivers a big Buckle Bomb and goes for the Stomp to follow-up but Owens catches him with a Pop-Up Powerbomb. Rollins still kicks out at 2 and Owens can’t believe it.

Owens goes for the Stunner but it’s blocked. Rollins with a big elbow to the back of the neck to knock Owens out of the ring. Rollins follows and leaps off the steel ring steps, crashing into Owens and they both go tumbling into Big E’s chair but the champ moved just in time. Rollins rushes back into the ring and barely makes it, while Owens tried to also rush back in but he collided with Big E and was counted out.

Winner by Count Out: Seth Rollins

– After the match, Rollins makes his exit as the music hits. Owens suddenly snaps and unloads on Big E, dropping him at ringside and sending him into the steel ring steps. Owens has lost it now as he continues to beat Big E up at ringside. Owens with a Pop-Up Powerbomb into the edge of the apron now. Owens screams out and mounts Big E with more offense, blaming him for the loss. Owens is finally led away but he runs back over and stomps on Big E while he’s down. Fans continue booing Owens as he screams out at ringside. Big E is down as officials try to keep Owens away from him. RAW thankfully goes off the air.

