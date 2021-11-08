Khan says touring could be a problem for those not vaccinated against COVID-19

AEW President Tony Khan has said that most of the AEW roster is vaccinated against COVID-19 but there are some who are not, and that might pose a problem in the future with touring.

Khan discussed the issue during an interview with Pro Wrestling Torch editor Wade Keller which comes after WWE dismissed 18 of its Superstars, some of who did not want to get vaccinated against coronavirus.

Khan said that when AEW starts doing international tours, those who are not vaccinated will encounter a problem, mentioning Canada and England.

“Places like that, it’ll be very difficult for wrestlers to travel without it,” said Khan, who noted that he has been vaccinated as well.

Khan also mentioned that places in the United States like California will be tough to perform with strict mandates so it becomes even more important for everyone to get jabbed.

“Most of the roster is vaccinated and as we continue touring I think it’s something that may come up. So, I understand why for some people especially with the return to touring, international touring looming, why that would be an issue.”

Khan also said that he has not specifically had to do one-on-one talks with anyone who has not been vaccinated yet but at some point they will be going to a place where it’s mandated to perform and that scenario will likely happen.