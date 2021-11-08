Judy Bagwell passes away at age 78

Judy Bagwell, the mother of Marcus “Buff” Bagwell who appeared multiple times on WCW television back in the late 90s, has passed away at age 78.

The Twitter account of Rebuilding Buff, Bagwell’s podcast, announced the news today, saying that Judy suffered from dementia.

“It is with a heavy heart we must announce that this past Friday the matriarch of the Bagwell family has passed away,” a statement read. “Judy Bagwell was blessed with three amazing children, a loving husband and so many great memories over the years. Thank you to everyone that has asked about her over the years, and have kept her in your prayers during her battle with dementia.”

Perhaps Judy’s most infamous moment came during the New Blood Rising pay-per-view in 2000 when her son Buff defeated Chris Kanyon in a Judy Bagwell on a Forklift match. She is also a former WCW World Tag Team champion with Rick Steiner!