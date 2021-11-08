Finn Balor RAW note

Finn Balor will be missing tonight’s WWE RAW.

After working the RAW tour of the UK over the weekend, Balor stayed overseas to work the rest of the SmackDown tour – tonight in Leeds, tomorrow in Nottingham, and Wednesday in Manchester. He is scheduled to face Sheamus at those events.

Balor defeated Chad Gable on last week’s RAW, and was recently challenged to a rematch. There’s no word on if Balor is set to feud with Gable or Otis, but that rematch obviously will not be happening this week.

Sunday’s SmackDown live event in Liverpool saw Balor defeat Sheamus, but he participated in Fatal 4 Way matches at the RAW UK live events, along with Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins and the winner, WWE United States Champion Damian Priest.

Stay tuned for more and be sure to join us for live RAW coverage at 8pm ET.