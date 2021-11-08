AEW Rampage ratings report for last Friday

Friday’s live AEW Rampage drew an average of 599,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 3.85% from last week’s taped Rampage, which drew 623,000 viewers. This is up 7.73% from the overnight viewership released on Saturday, which was 556,000 viewers.

Friday’s live Rampage drew a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 12% from last week’s episode, which drew a 0.25 rating in the key demo. This week’s 0.22 rating represents 293,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 8.43% from the 320,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.25 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #5 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.22 key demo rating. This is down from last week’s #4 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #59 in viewership for the night on cable. This is down from last week’s #42 ranking.

Friday’s taped Rampage on TNT drew the fourth-lowest audience for the show, and tied with the October 22 show for the second-lowest key demo rating. Rampage viewership was down 3.85% from the previous week, while the key demo rating down down 12% from the previous week.

The NBA game between Pelicans and the Warriors on ESPN topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.49 key demo rating, drawing just 1.603 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.298 million viewers, ranking #4 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.23 key demo rating.

Blue Bloods on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 6.196 million viewers, also drawing a 0.46 rating in the key demographic. Shark Tank on ABC topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.60 rating, drawing 3.954 million viewers.

Friday’s Rampage aired at 10pm ET on TNT, live from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri. The show featured a full line-up advertised ahead of time – CM Punk and Eddie Kingston meeting face-to-face in the ring, The Bunny vs. Red Velvet in the final first round match of the TBS Title Tournament, Bryan Danielson vs. Anthony Bowens, plus the main event – Adam Cole vs. John Silver with a pre-match interview by Mark Henry.

Stay tuned for more pro wrestling ratings data.

Below is our 2021 AEW Rampage Viewership Tracker:

August 13 Episode: 740,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Premiere episode)

August 20 Episode: 1.129 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic (The First Dance episode for CM Punk’s debut)

August 27 Episode: 722,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

September 3 Episode: 696,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 10 Episode: 670,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-All Out taped episode)

September 17 Episode: 642,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

September 24 Episode: 640,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Two-hour Grand Slam taped episode)

October 1 Episode: 622,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

October 8 Episode: 502,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

October 15 Episode: 578,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 22 Episode: 533,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

October 29 Episode: 623,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

November 5 Episode: 599,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 12 Episode: