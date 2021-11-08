AEW back in Newark for first Dynamite on TBS

All Elite Wrestling announced that the first episode of the TBS era of Dynamite will take place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

This episode will be on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 and will be the second time that AEW has visited the Prudential Center following the September 15 episode. The company drew nearly 13,000 fans last time around. Tickets for this show go on sale this Friday at AEWTix.com with prices starting from $29 plus fees.

AEW also announced their Greensboro debut for the Dynamite on Wednesday, December 22. The show takes place at the Greensboro Coliseum, a frequent WWE location. Tickets for this show also go on sale this Friday with the same prices as the Newark one.

Meanwhile, a scheduling conflict has pushed back the planned Dynamite from the UNO Lakefront Arena in New Orleans from January 12, 2022 to Wednesday, April 13, 2022. All tickets for the January 12 date will be honored.