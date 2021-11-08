11/8/21 AEW Dark Elevation Results
Excalibur, Mark Henry, and Paul Wight are on commentary from St. Louis, Missouri.
—
- Powerhouse Hobbs (w/Hook) defeated Danny Adams
- The Butcher and The Blade (w/The Bunny) defeated Chuck Taylor and Wheeler Yuta
- Riho defeated Tootie Lynn
- Matt Hardy defeated Dean Alexander
- Ruby Soho and Ryo Mizunami defeated Emi Sakura and Nyla Rose (w/Lulu Pencil, Mei Suruga, and Vickie Guerrero)
- Eight-Man Tag Team Match
Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno, John Silver, and Stu Grayson) (w/Colt Cabana) defeated 2point0 (Jeff Parker and Matt Lee) and The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster)