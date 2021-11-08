11/8/21 AEW Dark Elevation Results

Nov 8, 2021 - by Michael Riba

Excalibur, Mark Henry, and Paul Wight are on commentary from St. Louis, Missouri.

  1. Powerhouse Hobbs (w/Hook) defeated Danny Adams
  2. The Butcher and The Blade (w/The Bunny) defeated Chuck Taylor and Wheeler Yuta
  3. Riho defeated Tootie Lynn
  4. Matt Hardy defeated Dean Alexander
  5. Ruby Soho and Ryo Mizunami defeated Emi Sakura and Nyla Rose (w/Lulu Pencil, Mei Suruga, and Vickie Guerrero)
  6. Eight-Man Tag Team Match
    Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno, John Silver, and Stu Grayson) (w/Colt Cabana) defeated 2point0 (Jeff Parker and Matt Lee) and The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster)

