WWE News and Notes

– The former Oney Lorcan has explained why, despite having been on the NXT roster, he has a 90 day no-compete clause. Biff Busick, who was among those released on Thursday, clarified in his latest video blog why he doesn’t have a 30 day no-compete like most other NXT talent.

– WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. King Woods is being locally advertised as the Main Event for next Friday’s SmackDown

– WWE has dropped two last names, Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo are now simply referred to as Angel and Humberto

– WWE acknowledged the passing of Angelo Mosca:

“Angelo Mosca, Sr. passes away. WWE is saddened to learn that Angelo Mosca, Sr. passed away at the age of 84. Mosca’s incredible career began on the gridiron after playing football for the University of Notre Dame and being drafted to the Philadelphia Eagles in 1959. He instead took his talents to the Canadian Football League, where he played for over a decade and became a five-time all-star and eventual Canadian Football Hall of Famer. But when his playing days were over, Mosca shifted his focus to the world of sports-entertainment where he became known as Angelo “King Kong” Mosca and competed in such legendary promotions as AWA and Stampede Wrestling before arriving in WWE in the early 1980s to battle it out with the likes of WWE Hall of Famers Bob Backlund and the late, great Pat Patterson. After retiring from competition, Mosca remained an integral part of sports-entertainment as a color commentator and promoter. WWE extends its condolences to Mosca’s family, friends and fans.”

