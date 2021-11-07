The Undertaker and Michelle McCool at AT&T Stadium
The Undertaker and his wife, Michelle McCool, are on the sidelines before today’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Denver Broncos at AT&T Stadium.
Taker was also seen chatting with members of the U.S. military and Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons.
WWE is set to host a WrestleMania 38 pre-sale party this Wednesday at AT&T Stadium and Undertaker will be at that event.
