The Undertaker and Michelle McCool at AT&T Stadium

Nov 7, 2021 - by Steve Gerweck

The Undertaker and his wife, Michelle McCool, are on the sidelines before today’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Denver Broncos at AT&T Stadium.

Taker was also seen chatting with members of the U.S. military and Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons.

WWE is set to host a WrestleMania 38 pre-sale party this Wednesday at AT&T Stadium and Undertaker will be at that event.

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Nitro Girl Spice

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal