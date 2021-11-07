RVD: “I definitely have matches in me”

ECW legend and former WWE champion Rob Van Dam recently appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet to discuss a number of different topics, including how he feels about being entered into the WWE Hall of Fame, and whether he will wrestle any more matchups.

Highlights from the interview are below.

Thoughts on being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame:

“It’s something that I’m not used to wearing (the WWE Hall of Fame ring), so it gets in the way. When I hold doors open for people, I use my knuckles. I think it’s a germ thing. I’ve always done that. With that ring on there and you hit a glass door, it feels like I’m going to break it. I actually took it off when I was in my gym. That’s where it’s at right now. I realized a couple blocks after I left home, that ugh, I wanted to wear the ring for the podcast. Obviously, it’s a great honor. I don’t know what else will come of the relationship with myself and WWE. Even the merchandise that they make with me, I don’t know about it, almost ever, until it’s already out. It’s always been that way.”

Whether he thinks he’ll wrestle any more matches:

“I definitely have matches in me. I don’t know if they’ll be in WWE or not. I think probably because, why not? At the same time, maybe there is a why not that I don’t know about. Who knows? I go with the flow.”