Notes on KENTA, CM Punk, Paige, Nia Jax, and Scarlett
KENTA: "Realistically, it may be tough, but I'm always looking to entertain my fans… so let's hope for the best… Hey, CM Punk! I'm already ready to put you to sleep. I'm the IWGP US Heavyweight Champion." 👀 pic.twitter.com/xgjsIxSmQ2
— Ciarán (@CiaranRH2) November 6, 2021
—–
Paige wants Nia Jax back in WWE…
#BringBackNia pic.twitter.com/bQg1Yunt1v
— SARAYA (@RealPaigeWWE) November 6, 2021
—–
Scarlett teased setting up an Onlyfans page and revealed she’s already had business offers.
Do you guys want to see me make an Only Fans?
Blink twice for yes.
— Scarlett Bordeaux (@Lady_Scarlett13) November 5, 2021
I’ve been a free agent for less than 24 hours and I just got a magazine cover and now discussing potential clothing lines… we’re about to have a lot of fun! 🤩 💕
— Scarlett Bordeaux (@Lady_Scarlett13) November 5, 2021
(Follow GERWECK.NET on Twitter @gerweck or e-mail myself, Steve Gerweck with any news, updates, and/or corrections. Feel free to visit our T-shirt store via Pro Wrestling Tees)