News on Scarlett, Trey Baxter, and new WWE trademarks

Nov 7, 2021 - by Steve Gerweck

Fightful is reporting that WWE has filed trademarks for “Jacket Time” and “Erica Yan.”

– Released NXT wrestler Trey Baxter is back as Blake Christian….

Scarlett has announced a busy signing schedule for December following her WWE release.

December 3rd: Asylum Wrestling (Virtual Signing)
December 4th: MCW
December 7th: Highspots (Virtual Signing)
December 8th: WrestleFest (Virtual Signing)
December 11th: Glamour (New York – Signing)
December 12th: Glamour (New Jersey – Signing)
December 16th: Icons (Virtual Signing)
December 17th: Icons (Philadelphia – Convention)
February 6th: Celebfest (Baltimore – Convention)

