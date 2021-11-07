News on Scarlett, Trey Baxter, and new WWE trademarks

– Fightful is reporting that WWE has filed trademarks for “Jacket Time” and “Erica Yan.”

– Released NXT wrestler Trey Baxter is back as Blake Christian….

Home is where the HEART is… BLAKE is Back Dec 4 – Dallashttps://t.co/5HGgyrjQ8u Dec 17 – LAhttps://t.co/rpqQ18VaT1 pic.twitter.com/hErZQCab3F — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) November 5, 2021

– Scarlett has announced a busy signing schedule for December following her WWE release.

December 3rd: Asylum Wrestling (Virtual Signing)

December 4th: MCW

December 7th: Highspots (Virtual Signing)

December 8th: WrestleFest (Virtual Signing)

December 11th: Glamour (New York – Signing)

December 12th: Glamour (New Jersey – Signing)

December 16th: Icons (Virtual Signing)

December 17th: Icons (Philadelphia – Convention)

February 6th: Celebfest (Baltimore – Convention)