News on Scarlett, Trey Baxter, and new WWE trademarks
– Fightful is reporting that WWE has filed trademarks for “Jacket Time” and “Erica Yan.”
– Released NXT wrestler Trey Baxter is back as Blake Christian….
Home is where the HEART is…
BLAKE is Back
Dec 4 – Dallashttps://t.co/5HGgyrjQ8u
Dec 17 – LAhttps://t.co/rpqQ18VaT1 pic.twitter.com/hErZQCab3F
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) November 5, 2021
– Scarlett has announced a busy signing schedule for December following her WWE release.
December 3rd: Asylum Wrestling (Virtual Signing)
December 4th: MCW
December 7th: Highspots (Virtual Signing)
December 8th: WrestleFest (Virtual Signing)
December 11th: Glamour (New York – Signing)
December 12th: Glamour (New Jersey – Signing)
December 16th: Icons (Virtual Signing)
December 17th: Icons (Philadelphia – Convention)
February 6th: Celebfest (Baltimore – Convention)