More WWE talent considered on the bubble for release
The Wrestlimg Observer Newsletter reports that about ten more names were considered to be released this week but they were saved, at least for now but they are considered to be “on the bubble” so they could still be released.
The ones that haven’t been on any programming are the ones most in danger.
I think the only non-used talent who would be considered safe is Titus. He does too much good for his community to get axed. Plus, Batista has his back