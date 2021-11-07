Mandy Rose talks about leading Toxic Attraction

“I didn’t really know them too well, obviously, when I went to NXT. I knew they were different from me in the sense of character and all that. I knew they were just starting to get on TV. I liked the idea that they were different and I thought it was cool because we showed some clips of me and Franky Monet and I think people thought I was going to join the Robert Stone brand, which was kind of the obvious, and I think it was cool that we didn’t go with the obvious and that we kind of swerved them and showed that I was going to take these two women under my wing, yet they were very different from me but everyone thought they were going to make the girls more like Mandy, but it was a swerve in the sense that in the process of me helping them, I was the one that became more edgier and they helped me in the process and it was a collaboration. I always say that no matter how experienced you are or how good you are at something, there is always learning and you do learn while you are with women who might be in a different stage. I didn’t come from a wrestling background, but I was always on stage and I had confidence and stage presence and I was able to help the girls in being more confident, whether it was in the ring or walking out and doing a promo. It’s very motivating for me.”

source: Fightful