Locations for Smackdown, Raw, and Axxess for WrestleMania 38 weekend

The Friday Night Smackdown and Monday Night Raw during WrestleMania week next year will both be held at the American Airlines Center in downtown Dallas.

Smackdown will be live on Friday, April 1 and Raw will be live on Monday, April 4. With WrestleMania being a two-day affair again, that leaves no room for either an NXT Takeover or a Hall of Fame during that weekend.

If a Hall of Fame takes place, it could be done on a Thursday night. There has not been a Hall of Fame ceremony in front fans since 2019, with both the 2020 and 2021 events taking place during WrestleMania week on Peacock earlier this year but taped inside the WWE ThunderDome with no fans.

WrestleMania Axxess will be held at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, the same location where Axxess at WrestleMania 32 took place.

The WrestleMania travel packages that will be on sale tomorrow contain no tickets for a Hall of Fame ceremony.