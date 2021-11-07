AEW Rampage Viewership Continues to to Drop

Forbes’ Alfred Konuwa reports that in the fast national numbers for this week’s AEW Rampage, the show was down from last week. The episode, as of this time, drew 556,000 viewers with 267,000 in the key 18-49 demographic. As noted, the fast national numbers are an estimate and the official numbers will be out on Monday. Those numbers usually tick higher, and Konuwa predicts the show will be within the 550,000 to 575,000 range for viewers.

The show was headlined by Adam Cole vs. John Silver and featured a confrontation between CM Punk and Eddie Kingston.

