11/7/21 WWE house results from Liverpool

Results from WWE Live Event in Liverpool:

• Finn Balor defeated Sheamus

• Shayna Baszler defeated Natalya

• WALTER defeated Cesaro

• Tommaso Ciampa succesfully defended the NXT Championship against Bron Breakker and Sami Zayn

• Shinsuke Nakamura successfully defended the Intercontinental Championship against Jinder Mahal

• Jeff Hardy defeated Madcap Moss via DQ

• Jeff Hardy and Drew McIntyre defeated Madcap Moss & Happy Corbin

• Charlotte Flair successfully defended the Smackdown Women’s Championship against Sasha Banks