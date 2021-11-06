SPOILERS* AEW Dark Taping Results

Next Tuesday’s (November 9) AEW Dark episode was taped tonight at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis before AEW Rampage hit the air. Below are full spoilers:

* Tony Khan came out and spoke to the crowd, apologizing for having to move Full Gear to a different city. He promised AEW will return to STL next year

* Too Fast Too Fuego defeated Nick Comoroto and Aaron Solo

* Dante Martin defeated Frankie Kazarian

* AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara and Jake Hager defeated two enhancement talent. Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page attacked after the match but Santana and Ortiz made the save

* Orange Cassidy, Wheeler Yuta and Chuck Taylor defeated three enhancement talents

* Nyla Rose defeated Tootie Lynn

* Matt Sydal and Lee Moriarty defeated 2point0. After the match, there was a face-off for Sydal and Moriarty va. Dante Martin and Lio Rush

* Thunder Rosa, Ryo Mizunami and Kris Statlander defeated Rebel, Jamie Hayter and Emi Sakura. After the match, the heels attacked the winners until Ruby Soho made the save

* Andrade El Idolo defeated Warhorse

* FTW Champion Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Alan “5” Angels and 10 of The Dark Order

* Wardlow defeated Moonshine Mantell

* Tay Conti defeated Miranda Gordy

* Darby Allin defeated QT Marshall

* Christian Cage, Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus defeated Matt Hardy, The Blade and Isiah Kassidy