Smackdown rating for 11/05/2021

Friday Night Smackdown on FOX did 1,978,000 viewers in the overnight ratings yesterday, down 123,000 viewers from the October 22 episode. That episode ended with 2,249,000 viewers once the final rating came in on Monday but this one will be definitely lower.

Smackdown started with 2,015,000 viewers in the first hour and then dropped to 1,941,000 viewers in the second. The show did 0.5 in the 18-49 demo and tied first with S.W.A.T and Shark Tank on CBS and ABC respectively.

