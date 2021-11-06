Smackdown brand in the UK for second part of tour

The Smackdown brand is in the United Kingdom to kick-start the second half of the WWE UK tour. Apart from the SuperShow with Raw tonight in London, the blue team will be performing in Liverpool, Leeds, Nottingham, and Manchester before heading back to the United States in time for the next Smackdown live on FOX.

The four stops will be headlined by Charlotte Flair taking on Sasha Banks for the Smackdown Women’s title. Roman Reigns is not part of the tour due to his medical condition.

Other matches which are on the card are Drew McIntyre vs Happy Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura vs Jinder Mahal for the Intercontinental title, Tommaso Ciampa vs Bron Breakker vs Sami Zayn in triple threat for the NXT title, Finn Balor vs Sheamus, Cesaro vs Walter, Jeff Hardy vs Madcap Moss, and Natalya vs Shayna Baszler.

The Raw brand wraps up their end of the tour tonight in London.