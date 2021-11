Real Name:

Height: 6’0″

Weight: 145 lbs.

Date of Birth:

Hometown: Seattle, WA

Pro Debut: 2016

Trained By: Buddy Wayne

Finishing Move: Falcon Arrow

Biography

– On January 3, 2021, Rebel Kel defeated Timmy Lou Retton in Everett, Washington.

– On September 26, 2021, Rebel Kel defeated Veda Scott in Everett, Washington.

– Rebel Kel beat Jason Jason on December 20, 2020.

– Rebel Kel defeated Danika Della Rouge in Seattle, Washington on February 21, 2020.

– On September 7, 2019, Rebel Kel won a Kiss The Ring Invitational Battle Royal in Tacoma, Washington.

– On March 21, 2019,Rebel Kel & Xia Brookside defeat STARS (Saki Kashima & Starlight Kid) in in Osaka, Japan.