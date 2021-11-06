NXT stars work dark matches at Smackdown

The dark matches before last night’s WWE SmackDown at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana featured top WWE NXT Superstars in action.

Johnny Gargano defeated Kyle O’Reilly in the opening dark match, while Amari Miller defeated Dakota Kai in the second dark bout.

There’s no word on if Gargano and O’Reilly are being considered for main roster call-ups, but it was recently revealed that Gargano’s contract expires on Friday, December 3, while O’Reilly’s deal is set to expire some time in December as well.

The post-SmackDown dark main event saw Drew McIntyre and The Viking Raiders defeat The Bloodline’s SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Stay tuned for more.