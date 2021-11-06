Notes on Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Keith Lee, and Katrina Cortez

Fightful Select has released a new report on several stars who were just apart of WWE’s latest round of cuts, and whether they had any plans from creative while they were still with the company. Highlights are below.

– WWE apparently was looking to use Scarlett Bordeaux as a wrestler but that never came to fruition. Many backstage did push to pair her back up with Karrion Kross and reunite their NXT act, another idea that landed on deaf ears.

– Speaking of Kross, rumors were that he attracted some heat backstage. His booking was greatly questioned by several backstage, and many pleaded that the direction he was going was not correct. Fightful later adds that all of his new additions on the main roster were not his idea. This is confirmed for Keith Lee as well, who said on social media that adding “Bearcat” to his name was not something he wanted.

– One of the talents cut was Katrina Cortez, who is best remembered for her temporary team up with Sin Cara to put over Andrade and Zelina back in 2019. Reports are that there were never any major plans for Katrina once that brief feud ended, something that Sin Cara told the publication when he was released.