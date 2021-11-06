KENTA captures the IWGP U.S. title, Murphy challenged by Okada

– KENTA captured the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship during today’s NJPW Power Struggle 2021 event at the Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium in Osaka, Japan as KENTA defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi to become the new Champion.

KENTA’s victory brings an end to Hiroshi Tanahashi’s 84-day reign as the Champion

– ‘Hey Buddy Matthews! See you in San Jose’

Kazuchika Okada officially Challenges Former WWE Star Murphy at Battle in the Valley On November 13