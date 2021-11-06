CM Punk to face Eddie Kingston at Full Gear 2021

CM Punk got his match at Full Gear and his opponent will be Eddie Kingston.

The match was set up yesterday night during the live Rampage on TNT, with the two building it up since last week’s show after Kingston lost to Bryan Danielson in the AEW World Title Eliminator tournament.

A face-to-face between the two took place on the show with Kingston telling Punk that back in the day, he was his hero, but Punk held him down in his early career. Punk fired back, telling Kingston that he didn’t live up to his high standards unlike Samoa Joe, Homicide, Bryan Danielson, and others back then, calling Eddie “a bum.”

At that point, Kingston challenged Punk for Full Gear and Punk said Kingston is more suitable for Elevation or Dark. Kingston vowed to send Punk packing for another seven years and that’s when all hell broke lose. Eventually, referees and other AEW officials had to break up the fight and did a bad job at it as the two continued to brawl all over the place.