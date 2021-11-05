Nia Jax WWE release statement

Nia Jax took to Instagram this afternoon and issued a statement on her WWE departure, revealing that she recently took time off for a mental health break.

As noted, WWE released Jax and 17 other wrestlers on Thursday night. It had been reported that multiple wrestlers were released in part due to refusing to take the COVID-19 vaccine, with The New York Post naming Jax as one of the wrestlers who were cut due to not being vaccinated. Jax had been away since late September when WWE did an injury angle that wrote her out of the storylines following an attack by Shayna Baszler. The storyline reason for her absence was that she was undergoing elbow surgery, but it was reported that she was going to be away for some time.

In an update, Jax took to Instagram today and said she took the mental health break with the full support of the company. She received a schedule earlier this week for her return to the ring on November 15, but she asked for an extension to her time off, and never received a response until she received the call on being released. Jax said her COVID-19 vaccination status was never mentioned.

You can read Jax’s full statement below: