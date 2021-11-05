Moxley and Paquette moving out of Vegas

AEW star Jon Moxley and wife Renee Paquette are leaving Las Vegas.

It was revealed last week that Moxley and Paquette were selling their home in Vegas, and then it was announced this past Tuesday that Moxley was entering into inpatient treatment for alcohol. Paquette took to Instagram last night and announced that the couple is moving to Ohio, where Moxley is from.

Paquette posted a photo with her father and daughter, standing in front of a bus, and recalled some of her memories from living in Sin City. She also thanked her dad for being an “absolute warrior” in helping out.

You can see Renee’s full post below: