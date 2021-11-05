Mick Foley talks WWE releases

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley took to Facebook this afternoon with thoughts on the recent WWE releases.

As noted, WWE released the following 18 wrestlers on Thursday night – Nia Jax, Karrion Kross, Scarlett Boudreaux, “B-Fab” Briana Brandy, Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado, Eva Marie, Keith Lee, Mia Yim, Harry Smith, Oney Lorcan, Franky Monet, Ember Moon, Trey Baxter, Jessi Kamea, Jeet Rama, Zayda Ramier, and Katrina Cortez.

In an update, Foley took to Facebook with a post titled, “BAFFLING!”, and discussed some of the creative issues related to the cuts. He also wished everyone the best, adding that often some things just don’t make sense.

You can read Foley’s full post below: