Gargano and O’Reilly at Smackdown tapings for dark matches

Johnny Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly are at the Smackdown television tapings and scheduled to perform in dark matches tonight in Evansville, Indiana. The news was broken by John Pollock of POST Wrestling.

Both Gargano and O’Reilly have their contracts coming up next month and both could be free agents with zero no-compete clauses if they do not sign a new WWE deal. Their call-up tonight is interesting although WWE has already released a few who had dark matches in the past and never saw the light of main roster.

Their appearance at the Smackdown tapings does not mean that one or both have signed a new deal although it is another opportunity for them to show the powers that be who don’t closely follow NXT what they’re capable of in the ring.

Gargano and O’Reilly have been with NXT since 2015 and 2017 respectively and were never part of the main roster.