AEW Rampage preview for tonight

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT will air live from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri.

Tonight’s show will be headlined by Adam Cole vs. John Silver, plus an in-ring segment with CM Punk and Eddie Kingston. AEW has announced the following for tonight’s show:

* Adam Cole vs. John Silver

* CM Punk and Eddie Kingston meet face-to-face in the ring after Kingston interrupted Punk’s interview with Tony Schiavone last week

* The Bunny vs. Red Velvet in a the final first round match of the TBS Title Tournament

