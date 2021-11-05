11/5/21 AEW Rampage Recap

Excalibur, Ricky Starks, and Taz are on commentary from St. Louis, Missouri.

Match #1 – Singles Match: Anthony Bowens (w/Max Caster) vs. Bryan Danielson

They lock up and Bowens drops Danielson with an arm-drag. Danielson comes back and wrenches Bowens’ arm. Danielson applies a wrist-lock and delivers a shot to Bowens’ elbow. Bowens comes back with a crucifix pin for a two count. Bowens delivers a few kicks to Danielson, but Danielson comes back with one of his own to Bowens’ chest. Danielson works over Bowens’ elbow and chops him in the corner. Bowens comes back with chops of his own, and follows with forearm shots. Danielson comes back with a knee strike and goes for the arm-breaker, but Bowens makes it to the ropes. Danielson kicks Bowens in the back and sends him to the floor. Danielson goes to the floor, but Bowens slams him into the ring post. Caster drops Danielson with a shot, as well, as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Bowens is in control back in the ring. Danielson comes back with a few shots and kicks, but Bowens meets him with a back elbow and a chop. Danielson runs the ropes and drops Bowens with a flying clothesline. Danielson delivers kicks to Bowens’ chest and back, and finally delivers one to his head. Danielson goes for the cover, but Bowens kicks out. Danielson backs Bowens into the corner and delivers chops and kicks. Danielson follows with a running kick and goes for another, but Bowens dodges the second one. Bowens delivers an enzuigiri and slams Danielson to the mat with The Arrival. Bowens goes for the cover, but Danielson kicks out. Danielson comes back and drops Caster with a dropkick and then drops Bowens onto Caster on the floor. Danielson goes up top and takes The Acclaimed out with a dive. Danielson rolls Bowens back into the ring and goes up top again. Danielson connects with a missile dropkick and stomps on his head repeatedly. Danielson rolls over Bowens and locks in the LeBell Lock and Bowens taps out.

Winner: Bryan Danielson

After Dynamite on Wednesday, Tony Schiavone interviewed Andrade El Idolo, FTR, and MJF. MJF says they all know Cody Rhodes sucks and then says they all know the deal that Idolo got FTR for two weeks for a bit of dinero. Idolo pays MJF and he leaves, and then FTR says it is now time for them to win the AEW World Tag Team titles again. Dax Harwood asks where PAC was on Wednesday and calls him a little, British bitch. Harwood challenges PAC to a match for next Wednesday’s Dynamite.

CM Punk’s music hits and he makes his way to the ring. Punk says he’s got some business to attend to and calls out Eddie Kingston. Kingston’s music hits, but he doesn’t come out. Punk keeps talking, but Kingston finally comes out. Kingston grabs a mic and says Punk wants an apology. Punk says he’s right, and Kingston interrupted him last week. Kingston says yes, he did, and mocks Punk. Kingston says Punk is right and says he will apologize for not being at Dynamite on Wednesday, because he was sick and had to get tested. Kingston says he is sorry that the fans didn’t get to see Punk vs. Orange Cassidy and plays the world’s smallest violin for Punk. Punk says that’s not much of an apology as Kingston asks him who he is. Kingston says he doesn’t care and says Punk was once a hero of is. He says guys like Punk inspired him when he first started out, but says all Punk did was judge him from the beginning. Punk says he hears Kingston lumping a lot of baggage on him, but it was also guys like Homicide, Samoa Joe, and Bryan Danielson who judged him as well. Punk says they held him to a standard, and he fell short of the mark. Punk says he is not wrong for seeing greatness in Kingston, but he is a fool for expecting it and calls Kingston a bum. Kingston asks if a bum would main event pay-per-views and help AEW. Kingston says no one wants Punk here, but everyone is afraid to say it. Kingston says he can tell Punk is getting mad, and challenges him to a match at Full Gear. Punk says he intended to fight Kingston tonight, but then he was thinking about Elevation or Dark, something more Kingston’s speed. Kingston calls Punk a coward and tells him to fight him. Kingston gets in Punk’s face and Punk says he is going to ask his friends in St. Louis. He asks the crowd and they cheer, and Punk says he will see Kingston on the 13th. Kingston says all he is going to do is beat Punk up, and after he does, Punk should leave again for seven years. Punk fires off some shots and they brawl around the ring. Referees rush out and try to separate them, as well as trainers and security.

Tony Schiavone is backstage with Christian Cage, Jungle Boy, and Luchasaurus. Cage says he has heard The Super Elite call themselves tough guys, but they didn’t look so tough on Wednesday. Jungle Boy lays out the challenge for a Falls Count Anywhere Trios match at Full Gear.

Match #2 – AEW TBS Championship Tournament – First Round Match: Red Velvet vs. The Bunny

Velvet rushes the ring and delivers shots to Bunny immediately. Velvet drops Bunny with a leg lariat, and Bunny goes to the floor. Velvet goes after her and takes her down on the floor. Jade Cargill watches the match from ringside, scouting her potential opponents. Bunny comes back and takes Velvet down and stomps her into the ring steps. Bunny gets Velvet back into the ring and dropkicks her into the corner. Bunny goes for the cover, but Velvet kicks out. Bunny delivers a knee lift and goes for another, but Velvet dodges and they exchange shots. Velvet delivers another leg lariat and follows with a knee lift in the corner. Velvet delivers a Stunner and goes for the cover, but Bunny kicks out. Bunny dodges a kick and rolls Velvet up with a handful of tights, but Velvet kicks out. Bunny delivers a Death Valley Driver and goes for the cover, but Velvet kicks out. Bunny goes for Down the Rabbit Hold, but Velvet counters and kicks Bunny in the midsection. Velvet delivers the Final Slice and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Red Velvet

-After the match, Velvet and Cargill exchange words as Smart Mark Sterling keeps Cargill back.

Mark Henry interviews Adam Cole and John Silver. Silver says he knows BUDGE is the new guy in town and he just wanted to help him out, but Cole tells him to shut up and says Silver will never have half the career he has already had.

Announced for Wednesday’s Dynamite:

-Trios Tag Team Match: Anna Jay, Tay Conti, and Thunder Rosa vs. Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., Jamie Hayter, and Rebel

-Dante Martin and Lio Rush vs. Lee Moriarty and Matt Sydal

-Bryan Danielson vs. Rocky Romero

-Dax Harwood vs. PAC

-Adam Page/Kenny Omega contract signing

Match #3 – Singles Match: Adam Cole (w/Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) vs. John Silver

Cole takes Silver down and delivers a few shots, but suffers the affects from the Conchairto. Silver comes back and drapes Cole over the top rope and drops him to the mat. Silver tosses Cole across the ring a few times, but Cole comes back and sends Silver to the apron. Cole delivers a pump kick and comes to the apron, but Silver comes back with a kick of his own. Cole takes Silver down to the floor with a snap-mare to the floor. Cole locks in the Camel Clutch on the floor, and the Bucks kiss Cole’s cheeks. Cole stands over Silver on the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Cole and Silver exchange shots in the ring. Silver kicks Cole against the ropes and drops him with a back-body drop. Silver goes for the cover, but Cole kicks out and they exchange shots again. Silver delivers a kick, but Cole drops him with a neck-breaker over his knee. Cole goes for the cover, but Silver kicks out. Cole sets Silver up, but Silver dodges a shot and delivers a few knee strikes and a kick to the side of the head. Silver goes for the cover, but The Bucks put Cole’s foot on the ropes. Evil Uno and Alex Reynolds come out to even the odds, and then the rest of the Dark Order comes out as well. Cole goes for a low-blow, but Silver blocks it and delivers one of his own. Silver delivers a Liger Bomb and goes for the cover, but Cole kicks out. Silver puts Cole up top and goes for a superplex, but Cole delivers shots and an elbow strike to send him back down. Cole goes for Panama Sunrise, but Silver catches him and slams him into the corner. Silver delivers a running elbow strike and goes for another, but Cole delivers two superkick and hits the Boom knee strike for the pin fall.

Winner: Adam Cole