WWE Q3 2021 earnings report

WWE has announced their third quarter 2021 financial results for the period ending on September 30.

WWE reported revenue of $255.8 million, which is an increase of 15% or $34.2 million. They credited the increase with higher ticket sales and venue merchandise sales from the return to touring.

WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon touted a better-than-expected performance in the press release.

“During the third quarter, we returned to live event touring with record average attendance, driving our better-than-expected performance,” Vince said. “Even with only one large-scale international event due to COVID-related circumstances, we will exceed our previous financial guidance given the overall strength in each of our business lines. We think our performance highlights the strength of our brand globally and supports our belief that we are well-positioned to maximize the value of our content and drive long-term shareholder value.”

WWE Chief Financial Officer Kristina Salen added, “In the quarter, our better-than-expected revenue of $255.8 million and Adjusted OIBDA of $77.9 million reflected robust demand for our live events as we returned to touring and attracted average attendance above 2019 levels. Even with only one large-scale international event this year, we are raising our full-year 2021 Adjusted OIBDA guidance to a range of $305 million to $315 million.”

Stay tuned for more, including full coverage of the WWE Q3 earnings call at 5pm ET with McMahon, Salen, WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan, and WWE Chief Branding Officer Stephanie McMahon. Below is the full earnings report issued to us today: