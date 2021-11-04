The Inner Circle chooses their American Top Team opponents for Full Gear

The American Top Team members who will take on The Inner Circle at Full Gear was selected last night. Jericho and his team got to pick who they will wrestle after Sammy Guevara beat Ethan Page last week with the stipulation also calling that if Guevara lost, he’d have to leave the faction.

In an entertaining segment, Jericho went mic-to-mic with Paige VanZant, who challenged Jericho to choose her. She said judging by the tight pants, none of the Inner Circle five had the balls to handle her. In fact, she would be able to take on all five of them by herself.

In a throwback to some Jericho/Stephanie segments from way back when, Jericho fired back and asked VanZant if she would put that five-on-one affair on her OnlyFans page to a big pop from the crowd.

The five members from ATT who will wrestle The Inner Circle will be Ethan Page, Scorpio Sky, Junior Dos Santos, Andrei Arlovski, and the leader of ATT himself, Dan Lambert. Both Dos Santos and Arlovski are former UFC Heavyweight champions and this will be Arlovski’s first wrestling match.