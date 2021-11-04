No more real guns in Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson movies

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has vowed to never use real guns again in any of his movies following the Alec Baldwin incident last month.

Speaking at the premiere of Red Notice, Johnson said that he was heartbroken when he learned about what happened and the tragedy triggered a change in his upcoming movies.

“I can’t speak for anyone else, but I can tell you, without an absence of clarity here, that any movie that we have moving forward with Seven Bucks Productions – any movie, any television show, or anything we do or produce – we won’t use real guns at all,” Johnson said as quoted by Variety.

Instead, Johnson said that they will switch to rubber guns and anything that needs to show on camera from the gun will be added in post production, with zero worry about what it costs.

“As we move forward, I think that there are new protocols and new safety measures that we should take, especially in the wake of what happened. It just sucks that it had to happen like this for us to wake up,” he said.