Miro replaces Moxley, advances to AEW World Title Eliminator final

Miro replaced Jon Moxley in the AEW World Title Eliminator tournament last night on Dynamite and defeated Orange Cassidy to advance to the tournament finals.

The former TNT champion will now meet Bryan Danielson at the upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view with the winner receiving an AEW World title shot in the future.

The Miro vs Cassidy match headlined Dynamite and had Danielson on commentary. After the match was over, the two former WWE Superstars had a face off ahead of their big match.